    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    Patient monitors and defibrillator products and services for COVID-19 treatment

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Patient monitoring configurable bundles

    Explore patient monitoring support

    In order to efficiently assist our customers in meeting their patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology needs, Philips has defined two categories of bundles with capabilities aimed at supporting critically ill intubated patients and critically ill patients who are not intubated.

     

    Each bundle category allows for several possible combinations of options to address individual institution requirements and patient acuity, while also providing flexibility as we work to meet demand. We have established internal processes to prioritize orders and ensure fast response to urgent customer inquiries. Please contact your Philips representative to get started.

    COVID-19 patient monitoring support

    IntelliVue patient monitors

    Getting started materials

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Basic Operation    

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Understanding Alarms

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Understanding Screens

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Understanding Profiles

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Using Measurement Labels

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Viewing Patient Data Using Trends

    Philips IntelliVue X3 Monitor - Basic Operation

    Quick Start guide
    IntelliVue MX40

    IntelliVue MX40 Tutorials

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - Main Screen

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - General Smart Keys

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - Alarms

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - Silencing Alarms

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - AA Batteries and Cleaning

    Philips IntelliVue MX40 Patient Monitor - Rechargeable Batteries and Cleaning
    IntelliVue Monitors

    Additional video tutorials

    Introduction to Basic Operation

    Hardware: Front Panel

    Main Screen Display

    Changing Wave Order

    Changing Alarm Limits

    Changing a Wave

    Changing Profiles

    Hardware: Rear Panel

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Clinical Measurements (CO2)

    Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring - Infection Control
    EarlyVue Monitors

    Getting started materials

    Getting Started in Continuous Mode

    Getting Started in Spot-check Mode
    HeartStart Intrepid

    Video tutorials

    Overview of the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator

    Monitoring using the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator

    Alarm Management on the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator

    Vital Signs Trending with the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator

    Data Management Transmission with the HeartStart Intrepid monitor/defibrillator
    PIC iX Monitors

    Video tutorials

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Overview

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Acknowledging Alarms

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Admitting a Patient

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Navigation

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Understanding Alarms

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Using Alarm Review

    Philips Information Center (PIC iX) - Creating a Saved Strip

    Critical care disinfection guidelines

    IntelliVue Patient Monitoring Cleaning and Disinfection Letter (PDF)
    IntelliVue Monitors Disinfection Quick Guide (PDF)
    Avalon Transducer Cleaning and Disinfection Guide (PDF)
    HeartStart Cleaning and Disinfection Guide (PDF)
    How to clean and disinfect SpO2 sensors and adapter and extension cables (PDF)
    How to clean and disinfect NIBP cuffs and hoses (PDF)
    How to clean and disinfect ECG lead sets and trunk cables (PDF)

    Product options for critically acute intubated patients

    Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:

     

    Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia*, EarlyVue and Goldway*. This bundle option includes CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.

     

    Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.

      Efficia CM Series Affordable, feature-rich monitors

      Efficia CM Series  

      • Monitor with convenience and value
      • Efficient care
      • Containing your costs, not your capabilities
      NOCTN380
      View product
      IntelliVue Portable/bedside patient monitor

      IntelliVue MX450

      • 12"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
      • Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
      • Ambient light adjustment for readability in nearly any environment
      866062
      View product
      IntelliVue Portable/bedside patient monitor

      IntelliVue MX550

      • 15"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
      • Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
      • Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
      866066
      View product
      PageWriter Cardiograph

      PageWriter TC50

      • Visual guidance to simplify ECGs
      • Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
      • Automated reporting sequence saves time
      860310
      View product
      Goldway Bedside patient monitor

      Goldway G40E

      • Advanced functionalities to accommodate different clinical environments
      • Networking and data management
      • Essential measurements in a compact and cost-effective monitor
      866481
      View product
      Goldway Bedside patient monitor

      Goldway G30E

      • Advanced functionalities to accommodate different clinical environments
      • Networking and data management
      • Essential measurements in a compact and cost-effective monitor
      866480
      View product
      IntelliVue MMX Multi-measurement module

      IntelliVue MMX  

      • Built to withstand the everyday rigors of monitoring in hospitals
      • Part of the IntelliVue history of reliability
      • Designed for disinfection
      867036
      View product

    Product options for critically acute non-intubated patients

    Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:

     

    Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia*, EarlyVue and Goldway*. This bundle option does not include CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.

     

    Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.

    Monitor/defibrillator and defibrillator products

    HeartStart monitor/defibrillators can be used as bedside monitors in your hospital. Hospitals can use a monitor/defib in place of a traditional bedside monitor. You can use monitoring parameters for COVID-19 patients including CO2, SpO2, NBP, Temperature, ECG (up to 12-leads on HeartStart Intrepid) and pacing.

    COVID-19 webinars and events

    See all webinars

    Managing Traumatic Cardiac Arrest

    Prof Richard Lyon, Associate Medical Director for Kent Surrey Sussex HEMS

    Watch recording

    Listen Generously - the Sounds of Caring

    Yoko Sen, Sound Artist

    Sonia Rhodes, Founder and CEO, The Experience Lab

    Jeff Zlotnik, Founder and CEO, The Meditation Initiative

    Tammy Beaulieu, MSHI, BSN, RN-BC, Philips Clinical Services

    Watch recording

    The clinical response to COVID-19

    Dr. Adam Seiver, Head of Medical Office for Philips Monitoring Analytics and Therapeutic Care

    Watch recording

    Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

    Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K Alarm Management Thought Leader 

    Watch recording

    Managing unnecessary alarms with patients in isolation

    Jacob Turmell, DNP, RN, NP-C, ACNS-BC, CCRN-K Alarm Management Thought Leader 

    Watch recording

    The challenges of preventing ICU delirium with patients in isolation

    Lauren Rodriguez, MSN, RN, CCRN Workflow Thought Leader

    Watch recording

    Supporting NICU Families During Times of Separation

    Christine Perez, PhD Candidate, RN, BSN, CEIM, NTMNC NICU Thought Leader

    Watch recording

    Remote monitoring of isolation patients

    Ray McLean, RN, BSN Work flow Thought Leader

    Sarah McCalebb BSN, RN, CEN, Pete Stribling MSN, RN

    Watch recording
    Philips is proud to support the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM) in its efforts regarding COVID-19 education. ESICM is providing a series of free webinars featuring international experts. Replays of past webinars and information on upcoming programs are available here.  

    We're with you

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at +202 2480 1450 for complete portfolio availability.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

