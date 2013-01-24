Search terms
The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.
Call +202 2480 1450
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Egypt
Call: +202 2480 1450
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +202 2480 1450
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Egypt
Call: +202 2480 1450
Fully integrated system
Intuitive touch screen
Dynamic flow rate
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand