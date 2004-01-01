Click here for important information about the field safety notice regarding some Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices ›

5 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range; High-resolution imaging for abdominal and Ob/Gyn applications; Supports 2D, M-mode, color, PW Doppler, Tissue; Harmonic Imaging, and Color Power Angio imaging; Multi-angle biopsy kit available

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.