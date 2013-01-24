30 Years of Innovation in MR | Philips Healthcare

MR Elastography extension
R5.7
Co-Creation Facility
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, USA
Year
2020
LOVA ADC
R5.7
Co-Creation Facility
University of Michigan Hospital, USA
2020
Our collaborative partnerships established over the last 30 years, have continuously led the way to meaningful and impactful innovations, to address the challenges in healthcare. Join us, to be part of the Philips user community and make a difference."
Paul Folkers, PhD
Head of Global Clinical Science MRI, Philips
Co-Creation Facility
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, USA
Co-Creation Facility
University of Michigan Hospital, USA
Co-Creation Facility
Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
Co-Creation Facility
Texas Children's Hospital, USA
Co-Creation Facility
Les Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, France
Clinical application
kt-SENSE
Co-Creation Facility
ETH Zürich, Switserland
Co-Creation Facility
Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
Co-Creation Facility
Worldwide facilities
Co-Creation Facility
University of Washington, USA
Kyushu University, Japan
Co-Creation Facility
Kumamoto Chuo Hospital, Japan
Co-Creation Facility
Yaesu Clinic, Japan
Co-Creation Facility
Leiden University Medical Center,
The Netherlands
University College London, UK
Co-Creation Facility
University Hospital Zürich, Switzerland
Co-Creation Facility
University of Leeds, UK
ETH Zürich, Switzerland
Co-Creation Facility
Phoenix Children's Hospital, USA
Co-Creation Facility
University Medical Center Utrecht,
The Netherlands
Co-Creation Facility
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, USA
Clinical application
VCG 2.0
Co-Creation Facility
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, USA
Clinical application
pCASL
Co-Creation Facility
Leiden University Medical Center,
The Netherlands
Co-Creation Facility
Kumamoto University Hospital, Japan
Co-Creation Facility
UMC Utrecht, the Netherlands
UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA
Co-Creation Facility
Q-Scan Group, Australia
