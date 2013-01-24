EPD Solutions

The KODEX-EPD system is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging and mapping that has been developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology (EP) procedures today. It is an open system that works with any validated EP catheter. KODEX-EPD uses dielectric imaging technology to visualize highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time and helps physicians identify anatomical variations. As a result, KODEX-EPD has the potential to greatly simplify navigation and support personalized ablation planning and delivery, with less dependency on fluoroscopy and contrast media.
Discover how KODEX-EPD can enhance your procedural efficiency and patient care.
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy in real-time during EP procedures, with 3D and panoramic views. No ionizing radiation, contrast medium or contact with the endocardium is required with this technique, and the resulting images show variations in cardiac anatomy – including accessory veins – that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The system provides accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collection of additional insights and confirm therapy impact.
Image courtesy Prof. Ng, A., Glenfield Hospital,
Leicester – UK
KODEX-EPD promotes predictable and streamlined ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging workflow. Every aspect of the system is designed to save you time during EP procedures. You get detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up and offers a streamlined workflow with very little need to correct for physiological distortions or patient movement, compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
KODEX-EPD offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. It is an open platform, so you can choose your preferred ablation method and use any validated EP catheter. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and may reduce the need for pre-procedural CT/MRI images. Moreover, the KODEX-EPD system with Occlusion feature provides an indication of pulmonary vein occlusion without X-ray or contrast, by detecting changes in blood flow with the Medtronic Achieve™ Mapping Catheter. *
Philips EPD Solutions and Medtronic have engaged in a collaboration to further advance the image-guided treatment of atrial fibrillation. This collaboration is designed to offer new value to Electrophysiologists performing cryoablation procedures.
The KODEX-EPD system supports Medtronic Cryoballoon procedures by visualizing highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time with 3D and panoramic views, enabling you to navigate the Achieve™ Mapping Catheter in an intuitive way.
Harness the KODEX-EPD imaging, mapping and navigation capabilities1,7,8 with the Medtronic Cryoballoon dosing strategies2-6 to tailor your ablation approach.
Pairing the short procedure times3,5,6 of the Medtronic Cryoballoon system7, with the real-time imaging capabilities1 of the KODEX-EPD system, may create an opportunity for additional workflow efficiencies.
Fluoroless imaging with the KODEX-EPD system may reduce the dependency on angiography and pre-procedural CTs to visualize patient anatomy and guide the Achieve™ Mapping Catheter in cryoballoon procedures.1
* KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Boetzinger Str. 72, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
** For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product, please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
Discover what our experts are saying about their early experience with KODEX-EPD and dielectric imaging
Chaired by Prof. Glikson and Dr. Chinitz.
Watch the sessions of Prof. Shlomo Ben-Haim, Dr. Tilman Maurer, Dr. Andreas Rillig and Dr. Larry Chinitz discussing their experiences using KODEX-EPD technology for EP ablation procedures.
Dr. Maurer presents data his center published on KODEX-EPD in JACC 2019 and clinical benefits.
Dr. Chinitz discusses how KODEX-EPD can address the current challenges in RF ablation.
" It’s time to disrupt the field of electrophysiology. Here’s how we’re doing that"
Marlou Janssen
Vice president / General Manager EPD Solutions, A Philips company
I have been a personal witness to the effects of stroke when my father suffered one several years ago.
I have seen the difficult journey and daily struggle of living with the impact of the stroke in his everyday life. This experience has even more, strengthened my passion for bringing innovation to this space to help with long term cure of AF and consequently reducing the number of patients that suffer from a stroke. During my 25-year career in Cardiology and Electrophysiology, I’ve visited countless EP labs around the world seeing first-hand how even the most expert and committed electrophysiologists are still challenged in treating their patients suffering from AF.
