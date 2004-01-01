Search terms

May 2020 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI Customer Story

Making the right choice – helium-free MR operations at San Roque Hospital

Women with MRI system

First installation of a helium-free operating MR system in Gran Canaria

The San Roque University Hospital in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria is joining Philips in its commitment to the environment with the purchase of the BlueSeal MR magnet, a sustainable and productive choice with helium‐free MR operations.

This machine will save us money and help us be more environmentally friendly.”

Dr. Marίa del Mar Travieso

Head of Radiology Department, Hospitales San Roque, Spain

Share this customer story

Contact us

Register for FieldStrength newsletter
Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on user experiences  and best practices. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

Subscribe
Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

Institute sees boost in MRI quality, speed and patient comfort

 

Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute benefits from the advantages of Ingenia Ambition with BlueSeal magnet, designed for helium-free operation.

Read the full article

Explore more

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.