What can help clinicians cut through the noise to get actionable insights?

Surveillance-level data provides a comprehensive, high-fidelity, continuous streaming view of a patient, while also analyzing this measurement information to determine what is physiologically meaningful and what this might say about a patient’s status and their care pathway progress.

Clinical surveillance algorithms overlayed on this data may allow for a higher level of specificity and sensitivity when caring for patients. Clinical surveillance is designed to

Support the entire care team with actionable insights

Enable improved staff efficiency and satisfaction

Align alert notifications to clinical practice guidelines

This holistic perspective of multiple vital signs over time helps identify trends that may enable clinicians to detect deterioration and the need for intervention before a resource-intensive response is required, and before the patient declines.