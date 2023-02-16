Elevate your liver ultrasound capabilities with advanced insights. ElastQ provides a 2D shear wave (2D-SWE) real-time assessment of tissue stiffness that is noninvasive, reproducible and easy to perform. Additionally, a confidence map for adequate shear wave propagation display enhances user confidence. Philips Liver Fat Quantification (LFQ) tools deliver quantitative parameters for steatosis assessment that are valuable for both screening and surveillance. Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound Super Resolution MVI allows the study of liver lesion enhancement patterns in real-time, improving spatial resolution by more than 200% [3]. Philips Fusion and Navigation co-registers CT, MR, or PET images with live ultrasound in under one minute [7]! Using Tumor Contour, users can plan and target lesions with a semi-automated tool that helps outline a 3D contour around a structure of interest, potentially improving procedure guidance in challenging cases where the lesion may not be easily visualized.

