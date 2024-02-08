A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Flexible configurations
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Reliable connectivity and data integration
Easy and simple hardware deployment
Flexible configurations
Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.
Connect your care teams to more intelligent, data-driven care with the Philips Capsule Neuron 3 clinical computing hub. Neuron 3 enables dependable connectivity to medical devices, even through power failures, network outages and patient transports. This versatile device runs Vitals Stream and Chart Xpress applications to help you create workflow efficiencies and enhance the timeliness and accuracy of data.
The Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform (MDIP) supports proactive care across hospital departments, with potential benefits for the entire health system. When data is aggregated and presented in context to the patient, care providers can prioritize and coordinate interventions effectively and efficiently.
Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.
