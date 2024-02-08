Search terms

Capsule Axon

Multi-point connectivity hub

Find similar products

A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.

Contact & support
Features
Reliable connectivity and data integration

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.
Easy and simple hardware deployment

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.
Flexible configurations

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.
Multi-port connectivity hub

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.
  • Reliable connectivity and data integration
  • Easy and simple hardware deployment
  • Flexible configurations
  • Multi-port connectivity hub
See all features
Reliable connectivity and data integration

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Capsule Axon enables the integration of device data into the hospital EMR and other downstream systems, which can include patient surveillance.
Easy and simple hardware deployment

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.
Flexible configurations

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.
Multi-port connectivity hub

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.