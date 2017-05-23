Search terms

IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solutionpackage intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises by trained professionals, including but not limited to physicians, administrators and medical techniciansto enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines . The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, presentationviewing and diagnosis of , processing, measurement and distribution of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects.: CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP as well as hospital/radiology information systems.

The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.

The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.

The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.
The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.
With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.

With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.

With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.
With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.
Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.

Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.

Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.
Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.
The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.

The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.

The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.
The Philips Service Delivery Model provides high performance and scalability, while helping to improve financial outcomes and preventing obsolescence. The service-based delivery model shows total cost of ownership and includes protection from hardware and software obsolescence. The operational financial model (Fee per Study or Subscription-based) makes total cost of ownership easily predictable. Proactive monitoring, software and infrastructure upgrades, and unlimited workstation licenses are included among other key benefits. Live tech support and proactive monitoring are provided 24x7x365. Security patching is managed by the Philips Technical Support team. It is provided with guaranteed 99.99% uptime for image availability throughout the healthcare facility.
With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.

With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.

With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.
With the IntelliSpace Radiology Patient History Timeline, clinicians have rapid access to patient’s entire imaging history. The Timeline provides a simple “at-a-glance” overview of the patient’s imaging history, allowing clinicians to access prior studies just as quickly as new ones. Clinical information is delivered anywhere, anytime. IntelliSpace Radiology unleashes the potential of modern, advanced cross-sectional modalities and 2D/3D ultrasound throughout the enterprise. Advanced hangings with advanced visualization: 2D/3D/4D technology are combined with hanging protocol management to empower clinical users. Explore anatomy, pathology, and even physiology with speed, predictability, and confidence. Hangings feature multi-volume linked displays, 3D navigators, multi-dynamic splitting, and 4D movie visualization. IntelliSpace Radiology supports collaborative workflow through easy-to-use presentation states, bookmarking, and movie generation.
Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.

Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.

Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.
Philips IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer applications provide powerful enhanced clinical workflow features and value-added functionality to improve radiology workflow efficiency, communication, and reporting. The ultimate goal of these applications is to help improve productivity and inter-departmental communication, enhance delivery of patient care, and facilitate the ACR-mandated peer review process. The IntelliSpace Radiology Workflow Layer application tools help manage communications, ED discrepancies, peer review, critical findings, assignment and resident workflow.

  • *DICOMweb™ is the DICOM standard for web-based medical imaging. The copyright for the DICOM Standard is held by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) on behalf of the DICOM Standards Committee, administered by the Medical Imaging Technology Association (MITA), a division of NEMA, which serves as the DICOM Secretariat

