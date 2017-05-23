Search terms
IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solutionpackage intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises by trained professionals, including but not limited to physicians, administrators and medical techniciansto enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines . The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, presentationviewing and diagnosis of , processing, measurement and distribution of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects.: CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP as well as hospital/radiology information systems.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
A comprehensive service-based delivery model
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clear and collaborative multi-modality review with easy access to the complete patient imaging history.
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
Clinical enterprise workflow solutions to drive productivity
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionEgypt (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.