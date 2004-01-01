Search terms

SPECT and PET cardiovascular quantification, review, and reporting

Designed for advanced cardiovascular quantification and image display and includes intelligent workflow and quality assurance measures for increased confidence. Provides tools to generate and review DICOM static and multi-frame secondary screen captures. Quantify myocardial perfusion, function, and viability using multiple review screens, with integrated reporting through customizable templates.

