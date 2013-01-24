Search terms
SimplyGo offers continuous flow and pulse-dose delivery in a device weighing 10 pounds. Reliably manage the therapy and lifestyle needs of your patients with just one POC. Simplify patient management - and your business - with SimplyGo.
A new breed of POC for continuous and pulsed oxygen delivery
Long-life compressor for long-lasting care
Warranty and service programs that fit your business
Large oxygen output for all patient needs
High impact resistant design sets new standards of ruggedness
Teams up with EverFlo for a complete oxygen solution
Intuitive control panel is easy to read
Oversized cart wheels for smooth mobility
Carrying case for convenience on the go
Comes with everything you need so patients are good to go
Exchangeable batteries are powered for success
Operating alarms keep you informed
