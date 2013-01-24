Home
Ingenia Elition 3.0T X A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

Ingenia Elition 3.0T X

A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

The Philips Ingenia Elition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup, combined with accelerations in both 2D- and 3D scanning. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams.

New territories in neurofunctional MRI

Ingenia Elition Vega HP gradients deliver up to 23% higher temporal resolution in fMRI studies for excellent functional imaging at 3.0T³. Ingenia Elition lets you unlock new territories in the field of neurofunctional MRI, unraveling the connections and functional set-up of the brain.
Up to 30% faster DWI images³

With Ingenia Elition’s high-performance gradients diffusion scans are up 30% faster while appearing sharper³. An average of 70% higher contrast resolution can be achieved in diffusion imaging³. SNR is further improved due to a TE up to 15% shorter in diffusion imaging.
Up to 60% higher resolution³

Fully redesigned gradients combined with Compressed SENSE acceleration technology allow up to 60% higher spatial resolution³ in the same scan time, revealing more details for greater precision. This allows you, for example, to speed up your isotropic 3D MSK imaging. It’s precision made efficient.
Diagnostic confidence in neuro oncology

3D APT (Amide Proton Transfer) is a unique, contrast-free, brain MR imaging method. The presence of endogenous cellular proteins is used to produce an MR signal that directly correlates with cell proliferation, an indicator of tumoral activity. 3D APT can enhance your diagnostic confidence.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Ingenia Elition not only accelerates sequences, but the entire patient exam. Compressed SENSE accelerates scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality¹. This feature can be applied to all anatomies and anatomical contrasts in both 3D and 2D scans. It’s speed done right, every time.
Patient-centered productivity

Patient-centered productivity

The increasing use of MR has led to demands for greater efficiency. Too often, it seems that productivity is at odds with giving patients the time and attention they desire. SmartWorkflow provides an end-to-end workflow solution supporting a better patient and staff experience.
A caring eye on your patient

A caring eye on your patient

VitalEye, a revolution in patient sensing, keeps a caring eye on your patient thanks to touchless patient sensing. The quality of the physiology signal is better than a belt-based approach. The operator receives a continuous and robust respiratory signal without any interaction.
Automate your scan planning

SmartExam² supports reproducible planning results for over 80% of procedures. It uses adaptive intelligent software that automatically plans scanning geometries based on your validated scanning preferences. This lets you standardize your MRI exam process, across different Philips MRI consoles.
Reduce acoustic noise for your patient

The Philips unique ComforTone solution draws on our extensive experience to achieve up to 80% reduction in acoustic noise⁴ with similar image quality and contrast within the same time slot. ComforTone can be applied in routine scans but also with high gradient settings.
Guidance through the examination

AutoVoice is a fully integrated and automated solution that guides your patients through the MR examination. It indicates scan duration and announces table movements. The automated breathhold commands are synchronized with the patient’s respiratory cycle, helping you enhance patient comfort.
Increase patient comfort

Ingenia Elition offers a comfortable table experience thanks to the comfort mattress. On average, 90% of patients in severe discomfort find it easier to lie still on the comfort mattress than on a standard mattress⁵. Overall comfort for this group of patients can increase by up to 36%⁵.
Provide an immersive visual experience

Philips takes a patient-centric approach to MRI exams. Our unique Ambient Experience lets you and your patients define in-bore lighting, sounds and visuals in line with their personal preferences. Our innovative in-bore solution is designed to offer a relaxing sensory experience.
On Demand webinar

Advancements in 3T imaging

 

First hand experiences from the Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

Radiologists, Klinikum rechts der Isar/Technical University of Munich

Discover more about
Ingenia Elition 3.0T

 

A revolutionary breakthrough in

MRI diagnostic quality – and speed

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

Find the right clinical app

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

FieldStrength

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.
  • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • 2. SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional implants.
  • 3. Compared to Ingenia 3.0T Omega HP R5.3 in 3D MSK scans
  • 4. Compared to scanning without ComforTone.
  • 5. Compared to using a standard mattress.
