Ingenia Ambition/Elition MR-RT

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The state-of-the-art Ingenia MR-RT platform featuring Ambition 1.5T and Elition 3.0T MR systems meets specific RT needs by providing high-quality MR images acquired in the treatment position. Smoothly integrate MRI through a comprehensive solution that considers your whole workflow, even for MR-only radiotherapy.
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Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Work your way
Work your way
Work your way
Work your way
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
Drive the precision of radiation therapy
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
A superb MRI platform for radiation oncology
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Maintain high standards
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Work your way
Work your way
Work your way
Work your way
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
Set up easily and flexibly
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
MR-linac simulation package for Elekta Unity
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
See clearly in treatment planning
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
Learn and share MRI expertise
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy
MR-only radiotherapy Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.
MR-only radiotherapy
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%1 Fast overall exam-time is achieved through Compressed SENSE applied in dedicated RT ExamCards. This enhanced version of innovative SENSE technology accelerates both 2D and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality. This shortens the time the patient is in the scanner and can help to manage intra-scan motion.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%1
Fast overall exam-time is achieved through Compressed SENSE applied in dedicated RT ExamCards. This enhanced version of innovative SENSE technology accelerates both 2D and 3D scans by up to 50% with virtually equal image quality. This shortens the time the patient is in the scanner and can help to manage intra-scan motion.
Designed to facilitate low Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.
Designed to facilitate low
Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.
Fast diffusion scans
Fast diffusion scans
A superb MR platform for radiation oncology Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with
A superb MR platform for radiation oncology
Ingenia MR-RT drives clinical excellence with
Welcome to our digital magazine, empowered by Philips and dedicated to informing and inspiring the oncology community with experiences from the people at the heart of cancer care; the people who are shaping its future. Find out how we contribute to innovations and solutions in cancer care.
Welcome to our digital magazine, empowered by Philips and dedicated to informing and inspiring the oncology community with experiences from the people at the heart of cancer care; the people who are shaping its future. Find out how we contribute to innovations and solutions in cancer care.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
|Field strength
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|Bore size
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|Geometric imaging accuracy
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|Dedicated RT ExamCards for
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|Coil arrangements
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|Design
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|Indexing
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|Dimensions
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|Accessories included
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|Weight
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|Other accessories
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|Direct mounting
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|Phantom design
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|QA analysis volume
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|QA Software
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|Coil support design
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|Height adjustment range
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|Type
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|Allowed width range
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|Laser phantom
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|Field strength
|
|Bore size
|
|Design
|
|Indexing
|
|Field strength
|
|Bore size
|
|Geometric imaging accuracy
|
|Dedicated RT ExamCards for
|
|Coil arrangements
|
|Design
|
|Indexing
|
|Dimensions
|
|Accessories included
|
|Weight
|
|Other accessories
|
|Direct mounting
|
|Phantom design
|
|QA analysis volume
|
|QA Software
|
|Coil support design
|
|Height adjustment range
|
|Type
|
|Allowed width range
|
|Laser phantom
|
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The Philips Ingenia MR-RT simulation platform with MR-linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. With consistent workflows and image quality from MR simulation through to online MR guidance during radiation treatment, it lets you exploit the many similarities and synergies between Philips Ingenia MR-RT and Elekta Unity.
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The Ingenia Elition S delivers superb image quality and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam⁷, 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant⁹. These advances have been made possible by a combination of new gradient and RF designs, plus acceleration technologies like Compressed SENSE. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition S offers an immersive audiovisual experience to help calm patients and guide them through exams, enhancing the MR experience.
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
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MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.
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As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
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MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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