Pathology Genomics Workspace

Offers a controlled bioinformatics environment for processing pipelines, built to medical device QMS standards. It offers traceability, reproducibility, QC, storage, and a versatile pipeline builder for cancer genomic data. The data may include .fastq, .bcl formats, as well as .vcf , .json and .xml.
Automated end-to-end workflow
Automating pathologists’ workflow from loading sequencing output files to customized report generation, including therapy options and trial matching with expert curated clinical knowledgebase.
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.
Comprehensive variant review and filter
Automated and streamlined variant calling and prioritization using leading variant annotation databases and clinical evidence.
Clinical data integration
Automated clinical data inbound/outbound integration per specification with our IntelliBridge Enterpise integration engine from/to EHR or other clinical IT systems.
Multiple knowledgebases
Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.
