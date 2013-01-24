I-neb AAD System

The I-neb is a small, battery powered, lightweight and virtually silent drug delivery device. It significantly reduces the inconvenience of conventional nebulizer/compressor therapy while delivering a precise, reproducible dose.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Adaptive Aerosol Delivery system optimizes drug delivery
This technology ensures optimal drug delivery by only delivering medication when the patient inhales. This gives the medication the best opportunity to reach deep into the lungs and greatly reduces waste to the environment. AAD delivers the right amount of medication, regardless of size or breathing patterns.
This technology produces a fine-particle, low-velocity aerosol by forcing the liquid medication through a fine mesh. Faster than conventional jet or ultrasonic nebulizers, VMT devices support shorter treatment times and more precise drug delivery.
Long battery life
Long battery life leaves patients free to plan their day
The I-neb is battery-powered with a universal voltage charger. The long battery life provides up to 40 treatments per charge, for freedom and convenience.
Specific metering chambers
Specific metering chambers for dosage control
The metering chambers with volumes ranging from 0.25 to 1.7 ml with a residual of about 0.15 ml. This optimizes treatment while reducing waste.
AAD algorithm
AAD algorithm for adaptive treatment
The I-neb pulses medication pulses medication delivery into 50 to 80% of each inspiration, based on a rolling average of the last three breaths. Throughout the treatment, the I-neb provides continuous feedback to the patient. Upon successful delivery, the patient receives audible and tactile feedback.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.