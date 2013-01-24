Search terms
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*
Improved deliverability in tortuosity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
Improved lubricity
Closer visualization
Low profile for complex cases
SyncVision compatibility
Markers for length estimation
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
