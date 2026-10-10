Turn data into actionable insights with eCareManager. Seamlessly connect inpatient care with remote experts, using timely insights, customizable alerts, and data-driven benchmarks to help you enhance patient care.
Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Population management
Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Resource management
Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.