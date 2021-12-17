Home
Multimodality Simulation Workspace A versatile multimodality image platform for simulation and therapy planning

Multimodality Simulation Workspace

A versatile multimodality image platform for simulation and therapy planning

Designed to bring clarity and personalization in radiation oncology closer to the point of care, Philips Multimodality Simulation Workspace connects to Philips and non-Philips imaging devices or PACS to access image datasets including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT. It provides vendor-neutral support for multimodality image fusion and contouring to help physicians better define tumor volume and surrounding organs-at-risk.

Features
Vendor-neutral, task-centered
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace launches conveniently from any web browser. The modern, web-based patient list features search, sort, and filter functions to simplify navigation, and it is designed to support multiple practice locations within the same dashboard. In a single portal, you can access images and data sets from imaging modalities including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT—regardless of vendor.

Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Multimodality Simulation Workspace launches conveniently from any web browser. The modern, web-based patient list features search, sort, and filter functions to simplify navigation, and it is designed to support multiple practice locations within the same dashboard. In a single portal, you can access images and data sets from imaging modalities including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT—regardless of vendor.

Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace launches conveniently from any web browser. The modern, web-based patient list features search, sort, and filter functions to simplify navigation, and it is designed to support multiple practice locations within the same dashboard. In a single portal, you can access images and data sets from imaging modalities including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT—regardless of vendor.
Vendor-neutral, task-centered
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace launches conveniently from any web browser. The modern, web-based patient list features search, sort, and filter functions to simplify navigation, and it is designed to support multiple practice locations within the same dashboard. In a single portal, you can access images and data sets from imaging modalities including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT—regardless of vendor.
Single space for multimodality
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Multimodality Simulation Workspace leverages our experience as an imaging modality company to bring together CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT images in one platform. It provides integrated support for a range of image types including oblique MR, mDixon, MR Synthetic CT, Spectral CT, SPR, 4D PET/CT, Cone Beam CT, and 16-bit DICOM. Multimodality image fusion using deformable and rigid registration—as well as a suite of intelligent segmentation tools—help improve simulation efficiency and quality.

Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Multimodality Simulation Workspace leverages our experience as an imaging modality company to bring together CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT images in one platform. It provides integrated support for a range of image types including oblique MR, mDixon, MR Synthetic CT, Spectral CT, SPR, 4D PET/CT, Cone Beam CT, and 16-bit DICOM. Multimodality image fusion using deformable and rigid registration—as well as a suite of intelligent segmentation tools—help improve simulation efficiency and quality.

Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Multimodality Simulation Workspace leverages our experience as an imaging modality company to bring together CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT images in one platform. It provides integrated support for a range of image types including oblique MR, mDixon, MR Synthetic CT, Spectral CT, SPR, 4D PET/CT, Cone Beam CT, and 16-bit DICOM. Multimodality image fusion using deformable and rigid registration—as well as a suite of intelligent segmentation tools—help improve simulation efficiency and quality.
Single space for multimodality
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring

Multimodality Simulation Workspace leverages our experience as an imaging modality company to bring together CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT images in one platform. It provides integrated support for a range of image types including oblique MR, mDixon, MR Synthetic CT, Spectral CT, SPR, 4D PET/CT, Cone Beam CT, and 16-bit DICOM. Multimodality image fusion using deformable and rigid registration—as well as a suite of intelligent segmentation tools—help improve simulation efficiency and quality.
New horizon auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring

A new horizon in auto-contouring

The Auto-Contouring Suite includes atlas-based SPICE, model-based segmentation, and MIM Protégé AI.  Clinicians are able to choose their preferred tools—which run directly within the simulation workspace—and leverage the power of AI and automation to help shorten the time needed for simulation and planning.

A new horizon in auto-contouring

A new horizon in auto-contouring
The Auto-Contouring Suite includes atlas-based SPICE, model-based segmentation, and MIM Protégé AI.  Clinicians are able to choose their preferred tools—which run directly within the simulation workspace—and leverage the power of AI and automation to help shorten the time needed for simulation and planning.

A new horizon in auto-contouring

The Auto-Contouring Suite includes atlas-based SPICE, model-based segmentation, and MIM Protégé AI.  Clinicians are able to choose their preferred tools—which run directly within the simulation workspace—and leverage the power of AI and automation to help shorten the time needed for simulation and planning.
New horizon auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring

A new horizon in auto-contouring

The Auto-Contouring Suite includes atlas-based SPICE, model-based segmentation, and MIM Protégé AI.  Clinicians are able to choose their preferred tools—which run directly within the simulation workspace—and leverage the power of AI and automation to help shorten the time needed for simulation and planning.
Efficient, consistent simul.
Efficient, consistent simulation

Efficient, consistent simulation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace includes navigation pathways that can be customized to each institution—helping to accommodate diversity in treatment modalities while minimizing complexity in simulation and planning processes. And with tools that allow clinicians to collaborate remotely on specific clinical tasks, you can improve staff communication and streamline workflow.

Efficient, consistent simulation

Efficient, consistent simulation
Multimodality Simulation Workspace includes navigation pathways that can be customized to each institution—helping to accommodate diversity in treatment modalities while minimizing complexity in simulation and planning processes. And with tools that allow clinicians to collaborate remotely on specific clinical tasks, you can improve staff communication and streamline workflow.

Efficient, consistent simulation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace includes navigation pathways that can be customized to each institution—helping to accommodate diversity in treatment modalities while minimizing complexity in simulation and planning processes. And with tools that allow clinicians to collaborate remotely on specific clinical tasks, you can improve staff communication and streamline workflow.
Efficient, consistent simul.
Efficient, consistent simulation

Efficient, consistent simulation

Multimodality Simulation Workspace includes navigation pathways that can be customized to each institution—helping to accommodate diversity in treatment modalities while minimizing complexity in simulation and planning processes. And with tools that allow clinicians to collaborate remotely on specific clinical tasks, you can improve staff communication and streamline workflow.
  • Multimodality Simulation Workspace is a new feature of the TumorLoc module, part of Pinnacle RTPS.
  • Patient information is fictional and for marketing purposes only. It is not representative of real patient data

