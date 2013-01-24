Home
When it comes to streamlining the processes involved in diagnosis, staging, therapy planning, and follow-up in oncology care, the Philips GEMINI TF Big Bore PET/CT system lets you enhance patient care with increased efficiency.

Astonish TF

Astonish TF for quick, high-quality imaging

Offers exceptional speed and image purity, allowing for rapid scans, low dose, and excellent image quality for virtually all patient sizes, with reconstruction up to 4x faster than our previous-generation systems.
4D TOF

4D TOF respiratory motion management reduces noise

Philips 4D Time-of-Flight respiratory motion management offers comprehensive tools for CT, PET, and PET/CT respiratory correlated imaging. It provides improved image quality and reduced noise, and allows patients to breath consistently throughout the exam.
Tumor LOC

Tumor LOC enhances tumor localization

This Brilliance CT Tumor Localization package meets the clinical needs of oncology departments where segmentation and localization can be completed directly on the scanner console. Tumor LOC provides tools to assist in isocenter localization and CT Simulation.
Multimodality Tumor Tracking Application

Multimodality Tumor Tracking Application to automate tumor monitoring

Philips Multimodality Tumor Tracking application on IntelliSpace Portal provides efficient tools to assist clinicians in monitoring tumor progression or response to therapy using sequential PET or PET/CT scans. It can perform semi-automatic segmentation of tumors and quantitative measurements to track changes in tumor metabolic activity and volume. This helps simplify disease management and treatment response monitoring.
Cardiac Imaging

Cardiac Imaging for comprehensive cardiac PET analysis

This advanced tool supports comprehensive cardiac PET analysis, including assessment of myocardial perfusion and viability. It offers a combined protocol, including surview, low dose CT and cardiac rest and stress, to simplify workflow. QC Alignment features provide correction of PET and CT registration caused by patient motion.
OpenView Gantry

OpenView Gantry for easier patient access

The Philips patented OpenView gantry design allows for enhanced patient comfort, and now it’s coupled with a full 85 cm bore diameter for both PET and CT, providing increased flexibility in patient positioning and use of immobilization devices with simulation studies, to facilitate consistent patient positioning between treatment planning and treatment delivery. It enhances the patient experience, especially for claustrophobic and pediatric patients.
Rigid Bed Design

Rigid bed design for positioning accuracy

The bed design with flat pallet of the GEMINI TF Big Bore PET/CT system meets the AAPM TG-66 positioning accuracy requirements for radiation treatment planning. The 53cm flat pallet accommodates immobilization accessories to facilitate consistent patient positioning between treatment planning and treatment delivery.

Specifications

General
Maximum patient weight
  • 227/500 kg/lbs
Patient port for PET & CT
  • 85 cm
PET/CT scan range
  • 190 cm
OpenView gantry design
  • Yes
PET
Crystal material
  • LYSO
Crystal dimensions
  • 4 x 4 x 22 mm
Time-of-Flight PET
  • 3rd Generation
Timing resolution
  • 495 ps
System energy resolution
  • 11.7 %
Scatter fraction
  • 26 %
System sensitivity (center)
  • 6600 cps/MBq (NEMA) and > 17,800 (TOF)
Peak NECR
  • 90 kcps (NEMA) and > 240 (TOF)
Transverse spatial resolution (FWHM at 1 cm)
  • 4.7 mm (NEMA)
CT
CT configuration
  • Brilliance CT Big Bore
Scan FOV
  • 60 cm
MRC X-ray Tube
  • anode storage capacity 8.0 MHU

