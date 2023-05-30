PerformanceBridge 5.0

PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Vendor-neutral solution, web based and cloud hosted
By integrating data from multiple industry-standard sources (such as HL7, DICOM and other structured data) into one web-based data platform, you'll benefit from a comprehensive real-time view across your healthcare enterprise. Flexible deployment models including both on premise, as well as on cloud.
Real-time data analysis for continuous improvement
PerformanceBridge is designed to make it easy for you to explore your enterprise data, and allow for tactical initiatives to support management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to enhance clinical workflow. Interactive dashboards provide easy access to the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. This provides visibility to departmental metrics, individual scanner utilization and historical reports so you can benefit from data across your enterprise, regardless of system generation or vendor.
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
At every step, empower your staff to improve operational outcomes and reduces costs in real time to help with learning, quality improvement and operations coordination. These tools provide access to aggregated data so you can comfortably move beyond simple reporting into AI-generated best-case scenarios, predictive budgeting, staffing mix and modeling, and right-size fleet projections.
Flexible suite of scalable solutions
Our open software development kit offers flexibility to customize and quickly build applications. It allows for customer development of application tools that can be specifically tailored to customer requirements, vision and KPIs, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs. It enables and facilitates the creation of the next generation of performance applications, created by a broad ecosystem of academic institutions and innovative technology companies designed to address diverse technology needs across medicine, and bring the power of community innovation to healthcare.
The product is not intended for diagnostic use or treatment selection.
This product is not a medical device.
Product may not be available (or all its functionality) in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
