ATOM Infa Warmer i model 103

Ideal for Labor and Delivery and well-baby care, the Infa Warmer i also offers advantages for high-acuity environments. The easy-to-move unit allows you to take the Infa Warmer where your care requires.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
Swivel heater head
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Quiet side drop panels
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Advanced design
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Sturdy casters
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
The heater head delivers heat uniformly over the entire mattress. Its swivel feature can be angled to provide heat during procedures.
Quiet side drop panels
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
The rotary damper quietly lowers the side panels, allowing you access without startling the infant.
Advanced design
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
The Infa Warmer's handle height is adjustable so it can be easily moved where needed. The mattress height can be moved lovingly low to support family-centered Developmental Care. Even the youngest family members can easily reach the infant.
Sturdy casters
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
Optional features help you customize your care
The Infa Warmer can be configured with optional features such as an in-bed scale, pulse oximetry, and resuscitation modules, including T-piece resuscitation.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.