CMS GCX 15'' Flatscreen Display

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. RS4904.9 Kit includes: Tilt and swivel mount for flatscreen display; handle;
vertical holder for external rack; basket; holder for loudspeaker and Speed Point; computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.
Specifications
Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
tested
Max. load
50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
Arctic white, powder coated
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.