The Philips VISIQ system is designed to provide high-quality images – wherever and whenever care takes place. Philips has integrated more than 30 years of imaging technology into a transducer that fits comfortably in your hand.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
It’s what’s inside that counts
Image quality as good as a cart based system
Smartphone-like user interface
Providing remarkable mobility
No-touch intelligent optimization
So advanced, it’s simple
Ready when you are
Hear about their first impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system
Hear about their first impressions using the VISIQ ultrasound system
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
Dr Ruma - Do VISIQ images provide you with the confidence to make clinical decisions?
Dr Ruma - What would you like to tell your colleagues about your experience with VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What are the highlights of VISIQ?
Dr Bhat - What is an example of how VISIQ could be used in training new ultrasound users?
Prof Kawooya - How did you use VISIQ?
Prof Kawooya - What are the appealing aspects of VISIQ?
White paper: Dr Bartfield - Evaluating a novel ultrasound system in a growing Ob/Gyn practice
White paper: Dr Ruma - Ultra portability without sacrificing high-quality imaging capability
White paper: Prof Kawooya - Reinventing ultrasound: Experience in a low-resourced setting
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
White paper: Dr Bartfield - Evaluating a novel ultrasound system in a growing Ob/Gyn practice
White paper: Dr Ruma - Ultra portability without sacrificing high-quality imaging capability
White paper: Prof Kawooya - Reinventing ultrasound: Experience in a low-resourced setting
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand