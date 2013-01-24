Search terms
Image management, analysis, and reporting system provides access to multi-modality cardiac images, as well as powerful exam review, analysis, quantification, and reporting tools.
We have, on average, a three hour turnaround from image acquisition to report signature. We never would have committed to that before Xcelera. It has unquestionably changed our doctors’ lives and helped our patients, no doubt about it.”
— Kirk T. Spencer, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Associate Director of the Cardiac Imaging Center at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, IL, USA
Xcelera Cardiology Enterprise Viewer offers rapid 24/7 access that simplifies information sharing and speeds up work flow. It makes relevant patient information readily available at virtually any workplace to help enhance patient care.
Xcelera in the catheterization lab streamlines cath lab workflow. Xcelera provides the tools your cath lab needs to enhance patient diagnosis from procedure to review to archive.
• A single cardiovascular workspace to help manage patient care, accessible anytime, virtually anywhere
• Panoramic, chronological overview of your patients cardiovascular care continuum
• Immediate access to multi-modality images and documents
• Access to advanced clinical applications
• Custom set-up meets your individual needs
• Central access point simplifies ECG workflow
• Flexible design reduce costs
• Scalable to grow with you
Discover the Philips Ultrasound solutions, touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound innovation.
