Click here for important information about the field safety notice regarding some Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices ›

3 to 1 MHz extended frequency range. Steerable CW Doppler, PW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, Color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Tissue Doppler Imaging, Freehand 3D, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. 90° field-of-view. Contrast imaging. Adult cardiology applications, and transcranial Doppler.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.