Strategic planning
A web-based, agile analytics portal, Vue Beyond accesses the Vue platform and supplies real-time feedback on key departmental performance indicators — allowing you to identify bottlenecks, develop improvement plans, and fine-tune your resource planning. Gain immediate insight into resource utilization, what requires attention, and how to improve patient and referring physician satisfaction. Reduce patient wait times and report turnaround times. Optimize workflow speed, productivity and efficiency across multiple sites and departments with one simple solution.