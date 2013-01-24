Philips Clinical Service can help your hospital deliver the right care, at the right time—in the right way
Adjusting default settings and alarm thresholds and educating nurses in how to operate alarm systems isn’t enough. Nursing teams need a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to alarm management. Technology, data and help from experts who have done it before can start to make it happen.
Philips consultants look at your hospital’s people, processes and technology to create optimal alarm management solutions. Using a proven, data-driven approach, our clinical specialists become your partners to reduce fatigue and support uninterrupted quality of care—and to give your teams the information they need, when they need it.
Take a closer look at what Philips can do for you with our Clinical Services portfolio.
The alarms project has reduced noise pollution and improved patient safety within the unit."
Dr. Delannoy
Resuscitation physician at CH Tourcoing
The power of objective monitoring data and change management support
A hospital in the Netherlands was struggling with the number of irrelevant alarms in its new ICU facility—a startling 344 alarms per bed per day. Here’s how they worked with Philips for methodological support and external help to drop that number by 40%. 1, 2
Every root cause we looked at, every change we made, we validated all of it with acutal data."
Ineke van de Pol
Project champion and ICU practicioner nurse
A customer experience
Driven to distraction.
More than 200 alarms a day per bed made it hard for ICU staff at Centre Hospitalier de Tourcoing, in France, to distinguish what was important from what was not. Watch this video to see how they worked with Philips to transform their environment.
Our proven, 4-step approach to reduce unnecessary alarms
1: Assess the noise, alarm signals and monitoring practices.
Our proven, 4-step approach to reduce unnecessary alarms
2: Analyze the unit alarm settings and other policies and practices.
Our proven, 4-step approach to reduce unnecessary alarms
3: Design the plan based on identified solutions.
Our proven, 4-step approach to reduce unnecessary alarms
4: Execute by implementing changes and measuring results while assisting you through change management.
Solve your complex clinical challenges
How do you:
Balance standardization with customization?
Reduce clinical variability and support quality care?
Reduce unnecessary alarms?
Philips partners with hospitals to provide consulting advice, education and technological solutions to help minimize the potential for error. We help you determine how to set the appropriate alarm thresholds, adjust settings to individual patients and define the right staff responses to alarms.
By making alarms more meaningful, we help your teams get the right information at the right time, helping you deliver targeted care efficiently. Download an overview of the Philips approach to alarm management.
A clear path into the future for your hospital-wide patient monitoring installation.Our SmartPath lifecycle management solutions for Patient Monitoring help you optimize your existing infrastructure by enhancing workflow and minimizing pain points.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
