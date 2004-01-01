Search terms

customer service masthead image

Contact Us - Our Customer Care Center

Contact us
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

Distributors Africa

Philips Healthcare Contacts - Africa

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verdean Island

Comoros

Congo

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea Equatorial

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Malta

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Nambia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somali

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Western Sahara

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Distributors

 

Algeria

Distributor: E.H.S. Algerie SARL

Residence Chaabani, VAL D'Hydra,

Lot No. 02 BT No. 08,

Alger

 

Telephone: 00213216958 /002130605949

Fax: 00213216957

Email: ehsalgerie@yahoo.fr

Contact Person: Ali Ghanem

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Distributor: Negomed

Citi 1200, logts Bat 06 No. 1,

Bab Ezzouar, Algeirs Centre,

16552, Algiers

 

Telephone: +21321246624

Email: farid@negomed.com

Contact Person: Farid Achaibou

 

Distributor: MEDICAID

Lot Girou N°50 petit STAOUELI CHERAGA

16002 Alger

 

Telephone: +33(0)472521152

Email: btoukal@lytraco.com

Contact Person: Belkheir Toukal

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Ultrasound

Back to top

Angola

Distributor: HEMOPORTUGAL, S.A.
Rua Filipe da Mata, 66,
1600-071, LISBOA
Portugal

Telephone: +351 21 792 59 00
Fax: +351 21 792 59 99
Email: Orlando.Rolim@hemoportugal.pt
Contact Person: Rolim Orlando

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Distributor: SSEM Mthembu Medical Pty Ltd
73 5th Street, Wynberg,
2090, Sandton

Telephone: +27114448184
Email: algold@ssemmthembu.co.za
Contact Person: Alan Goldblatt

Back to top

Benin

Distributor: Philips Healthcare

Martindale, South Africa

 

Telephone: +27114715243

Fax: +27114715252
Your contact person: Norman Tredoux

Distributor: Berec Sarl

Address: Carre/343 Ayelawadje

05 BP 487

Cotonou-Benin

Back to top

Burkina Faso

Distributor: Ticomed S.A.
Address: 1200 Logements,
Villa CEGCI Porte 89,11 BP 53,
Ouagadougou 11

 

Telephone: +226 50 36 25 88
Fax: +226 50 36 25 89
Email: info@ticomed.com
Contact Person: Nadieba Larba

Back to top

Burundi

Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc.
Telecom House,
5th Floor,
Boulevard de l'Umuganda, Kacyiru, 2376,
Kigali

 

Telephone: +250 252 580068
Fax: +250 252 580082

 

Email: info@dash-s.com
Contact Person: Rucyemangabo Hassan Lumumba

URL: www.dash-s.com

Back to top

Cape Verdean Islands

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
Best, the Netherlands

 

Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Fax: +31 40 27 88014
Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst

Distributor: Perino, Lda
Cacém Park - Armazém 1,
EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista,
2735-307, Cacém
Portugal

 

Contact Person: João Ramos Perino

Distributor: Perino, Lda
Cacém Park - Armazém 1,&nbsp;
EN 249-3 Alto da Bela Vista,
2735-307, Cacém
Portugal

Back to top

Comoros

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius

 

Telephone: +230 202 7700
Fax: +230 202 7701
Email: pcheung@ducray-lenoir.com

 

Contact Person: D. Galea

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Congo

Distributor: Prodimpex Sarl

Croisement Avenue Marché et Bas,
Congo No 3419, ( A cote de la Grande Poste ),
Kinshasa, Gombe

 

Telephone: +243 818129303, +243 999947847
Fax: +24381812616095
Email: pixkin@prodimpex.com

 

Contact Person: Rakesh Gosalia

DRC

Dominic Freundorfer with email address
dominic@prodimpex.com

Back to top

Djibouti

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya

 

Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925


Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven

Back to top

Egypt

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Egypt
City Stars -Capital 8 , FL.12
Nasr City Cairo
Egypt

Telephone: +2 02 24801450 231

Distributor: Egyptian Group for Medical Devices S.A.E.

Sheraton, Heliopolis

11799, Cairo
Egypt

Telephone: +202 2687 712 - 13


Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Patient Montioring & Cardiac Care and Anesthesia Equipment

 

Distributor: Industry and Economics Consultants Medical Supplies
23, Mohamed Youssef El Kady Street,
Kolyat El Banat,
Marghany, Heliopolis
Egypt

Telephone: +20 2 419 8508 or 419 8314
Fax: +20 2 417 8119


Contact Person: Ahmed Shanan

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment
 
Distributor: Servomed Company
1 Abdel Wehabb Selim El Beshry Street Sheraton area Heliopolis,
Cairo
 

Telephone: 002 02 2268094
Fax: 002 02 22684966
Email: servomed@link.net or servomed@servomed-co.com

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Ventilators & Home Healthcare Solutions

Distributor: VitalAir Egypt

25 Misr Helwan Agriculture Rd. (Elzeini Tower ) Maadi,
Cairo

 

Telephone: 202 27515312
Fax: 202 23589291
Email: Reham.Badrawy@Liguide.com
Contact Person: Reham Badrawy

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Home Healthcare Solutions

 

Distributor: Horizon for Medical Appliances

Shatat Group Building, 5 Abdel Aziz Fahmy Street, Heliopolis
11351 Cairo

Egypt

 

Telephone: +202 2637 7131

Fax: +202 2633 7443

Email: mohamed.farouk@elfath-group.com

 

Contact Person: Mohamed Farouk

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Big Bore CT & Pinnacle radiotherapy planning

Back to top

Eritrea

Distributor: Philips Regional Office
Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya

 

Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9

Fax: +254-20-2711925

 

Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven

Back to top

Ethiopia

Distributor: NeuroMEDDS Healthcare Services Plc.
Medical Equipments Devices Supplies & Systems
Debre Zeit Road, ZEFCO Building,
3rd Floor,
Addis Abeba,
Ethiopia

 

Telephone: +251 114 660 943
Fax: +251 114 660 942
Email: info@neuromedss.com


Contact Person: Dawit Bekele Mulugeta

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Distributor: MEMAGI Medical Imports Plc

2nd Floor #201 Desalegn Hotel, Africa Avenue (Bole Road)

Addis Ababa,

Ethiopia

 

Telephone: +251911206316&nbsp;

Email: yosef@memagimedicalimports.com

 

Contact Person: Yosef Desta

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions
  • Imaging Systems
  • Ultrasound

Back to top

Gabon

Distributor: Tedis S.A.

8 Bis Rue Colbert- Zac de Montavas,

91320, Wissous

France

 

Telephone: +33169749030

Email: rer@tedis.fr

 

Contact Person: Roland Edgard-Rosa

Back to top

Kenya

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.

Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing

Off Argwings Kodhek Road,

Opp The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 39764-00623

NAIROBI, Kenya

 

Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9

Fax: +254-20-2711925

 

Your contact person: Mr. Roelof Assies

 

Distributor: Medics Twenty Four (K) Limited

ELVIS MUDUDA

CEO MEDICS24

 

Prof. Nelson Awuori Centre 5th Floor Right Wing

P.O. Box 28180-00100, NAIROBI KENYA

Mobile Number: (+254) 722 871 481

Landline: (+254) 20 3570081

Email Address: mududa@medics24.co.ke

Website: www.medics24.co.ke

Distributor: Medisyst Limited

Vision Plaza Mombasa Road,
00200, 6572,
Nairobi

 

Telephone: 020-828931
Fax: 020-828930
Email: medisyst@wananchi.com


Contact Person: William Omolo

 

Distributor: The Sleep Lab Africa, Sleep and Respiratory Care

 

Contact Person: Mo Hemraj @+254 786 452 604 and +254 707 888 111

Email: hello@thesleeplabafrica.com

Back to top

Lesotho

Distributor: Philips Healthcare

Martindale, South Africa

 

Telephone: +27114716000

Fax: +27114715252


Your contact person: Ann Bradfield

Back to top

Libyan Arab Jamaahiriya

Distributor: Assada Company for the Importation of Medical Equipment and Materials (ACMEM)
20 Jalal Biar Street (next to Embassy of the Netherlands),
Dhara
Tripoli
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya

 

Telephone: +218 21 444 4444
Fax: +218 21 444 3759
Email: info@acmem.com


Contact Person: Hasan A. Alosta

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Madagascar

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.

19, Poivre Street

Port-Louis

Mauritius

 

Telephone: +230 202 7700

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Malawi

Distributor: Medical Consultants Africa Ltd.

Plot No. 29/188, Kanengo, 30804,

Capital City,

Lilongwe 4

Malawi

 

Telephone: +265 1 711 893 (Office)

Fax: +265 1 713 283

Email: sales@mca.co.mw

 

Contact Person: David Bisnowaty

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Mali

Distributor: Medical General Systems

Rue 329 Imm.

Ramanta KOITE Hamdallaye ACI,

contact: gtoure@mgs-mali.com

Distributor: MEDICAL GENERAL SYSTEMS

Gaoussou Bakary Baba TOURE

Directeur Général

Rue 329 Hamdallaye ACI 2000 Bamako

B.P. : 2047

MALI

Mobile : +223 66 51 03 83 / +223 76 51 85 85

Bureau : +223 20 23 28 82

Email : gtoure@mgs-mali.com

Back to top

Malta

Distributor: Sidroc Services Godrico Ltd.

74 Sliema Road,

GZR1634, Gzira

 

Telephone: +35699471121

Fax: +35621322770

Email: george@sidroc.com

 

Contact Person: George Bonello

Distributor: TRIOMED Ltd.
‘Angelica Court’ no.1 Giuseppe Cali Street,
XBX1425,
Ta’ Xbiex
Malta

 

Telephone: +356.21.344201
Fax: +356.21.344201
Email: Alex.Vella@triomed.com.mt

 

Contact Person: Alex Vella

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Mauritius

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius

 

Telephone: +230 202 7700

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Morocco

Distributor: Allvidia

117 Bis, Boulevard Bahmad
20300 Casablanca

Email: asennani@allvidia.ma

 

Contact Person: Adnane Sennani

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Therapeutic Care - AED

 

Distributor: Numelec Maroc SARL

91, Rue Abou Alaa Zahr,

Quartier des Hopitaux, 20100,

Casablanca

Morocco

 

Telephone: +212 22 86 58 20 /18

Fax: +212 22 86 5816

Email: Numelec@wanadoo.net.ma

 

Contact Person: Adil Saadani

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Patient Care and Monitoring System

Distributor: SCRIM Srl.

22 Zankat Al Mariniyne,

Rabat

 

Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou

 

Website: www.scrim.ma

 

SCRIM 10, Ahmed Kadmiri Quartier

Val Fleuri 2éme 2tage, Casablanca

 

Telephones:

+212 (0) 6 61 83 31 89

+212 (0) 5 22 99 08 08

+212 (0) 5 22 98 27 17

 

Contact Person: Elhadi Chemaou

 

Website: www.scrim.ma

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Mozambique

Distributor: Tecnologia Hospitalar e
Av Romao Fernandes Farinha,
No 364/6
Maputo
Mozambique

 

Telephone: +258 21 302 819

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Namibia

Distributor: Biodynamics (Pty) Ltd

10 Etienne Rousseau Street,

PO Box 2191,

Windhoek

Namibia

 

Telephone: +264 61 261 389

Fax: +264 61 262 879

Email: nviljoen@biodynamics.com.na

 

Contact Person: Nico Vilijoen

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Nigeria

Distributor: PPC Limited (Medical Systems)

ABUJA:

No 3 Queen Idia Street

Asokoro, FCT

 

LAGOS:

8 Kofo Abayomi Road

Victoria Island, Lagos State

 

PORT HARCOURT:

Plot 3 Benjamin Opara Close, GRA Phase II

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State

 

Email: ppcmedical@ppcng.com

 

Contact Person: Ayo.Grillo@ppcng.com

Telephone: (+234) (0)7033061445//(0)7033061310//(0)8034023503

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Distributor: El-Hanan Ventures Limited

No.3 Malcom Frazer Street,

Plot 1753 Cadastral Zone AO4,

Asokoro, Abuja

Nigeria

 

Telephone: +234 803 3111 628

Email: info@el-hanan.com

Website: www.el-hanan.com

Back to top

Rwanda

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.

Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing

Off Argwings Kodhek Road,

Opp The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 39764-00623

NAIROBI, Kenya

 

Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9

Distributor: Dash-s Technologies Inc.

Telecom House 5th Floor

Boulevard de l'Umuganda, Kacyiru

PO Box 2376,

Kigali - Rwanda

 

Office Tel: +250 252 580068

Office Fax: +250 252 580082

URL: www.dash-s.com

Back to top

Sao Tome & Principe

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V
Best, the Netherlands

 

Telephone: +31 40 27 87079
Fax: +31 40 27 88014


Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst

Back to top

Seychelles

Distributor: Ducray Lenoir Ltd.
19, Poivre Street
Port-Louis
Mauritius

 

Telephone: +230 202 7700

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Somali

Regional Philips office
Philips Medical Systems (E.A.) Ltd.
Landmark Plaza, 4th Floor, Northern Wing
Off Argwings Kodhek Road,
Opp The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 39764-00623
NAIROBI, Kenya

 

Telephone: +254-20-2711882/5/6/9
Fax: +254-20-2711925

 

Your contact person: Mr. Martien Druiven

Back to top

South Africa

Distributor: Philips Medical Systems ESASA

195 Main Road, Bldg, JB, Martindale 2092

Johannesburg 2000, South Africa

 

Telephone: +27 011 471 6000

 

Distributor: Ysterplaat Medical Supplies (Pty) Ltd.

Address: 3 Twickenham Park, Marconi Road, Somerset West
Telephone: + xx 21 551 0838

 

Contact Person: Alan Tucker

 

Distributor: AFROX Ltd.

23 Webber Street, Selby

Johannesburg

 

Telephone: 27 11 456 3702

Email: medispeedservice2@afroc.boc.com

 

Contact Person: Nair Neville

 

Distributor: Eastcape X-Ray cc.

67 Mangold Street Newton Park, 6055,

Port Elizabeth

 

Email: eastcapexray@webafrica.org.za

Contact Person: Brian Tapson

Distributor: Glenmed
42 Clyde Avenue, Musgrave,4001,
1656, Westville 3630,
Durban

 

Telephone: +27 31 202 4115


Contact Person: Glenn W. Stryke

 

Distributor: Medsci
978 Veda Road, Shop 8, Ettienne Lewis Centre,
Montana Park X72,0031,24587,
Gezina, Pretoria

Back to top

Sudan

Distributor: Gabbani Logistic Services Co. Ltd
El Qasr Avenue, Abulela Building 1 st floor,
Flat 102, Gamhuria Street,
Khartoum

 

Telephone: +249 183 786610 - 763964
Fax: +249 1 83 783389
Email: Fouad.elbadawi@gabbani-gls.com

 

Contact Person: Fouad El Badawi

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Swaziland

Distributor: Regional Philips office

Philips Healthcare South Africa

195-215 Main Road

Martindale 2092, P.O. Box 7703, Johannesburg 2000

South Africa

 

Telephone: +27114715283

Fax: +27114715252

 

Your contact person: Mr. Robin Armstrong

Back to top

Tanzania

Distributor: Mokasi Medical Systems and Electronics Services Ltd

45/46 Chimara Street, (Opp. Ocean Road Cancer Institute)

Palm Residency Building

Ground Floor

P. O. Box 1778

Dar es Salaam.

 

Telephone: +255 22 2924103, +255 784 665274

Fax: +255 22 2924106

E-mail: mokasi@pmstz.com

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Tunisia

Distributor: Societe Tunisienne D'Industrie Electronic & Television (STIET)
Immeuble Jamel, 15, Rue Borjine,
Montplaisier, 1073,
Tunis
Tunisia

 

Telephone: +216 71 951088
Fax: +216 71 951238
Email: a.alibi@stiet.com

 

Contact Person: Laroussi M'Zabi

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Care and Monitoring System
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Distributor: Air Separation Tunesie

9, Av. L’Ere Nouvelle, Residence Florida,

Bloc B, N° 2, Ennasr 1, 1,

Ariana, Tunis

 

Telephone: +216 71 827 584

Fax: +216 71 827 584

Email: airsep.tunisie@yahoo.fr

 

Contact Person: Mourad Cherif

Back to top

Uganda

Distributor: Dash-s Technologies (U) LTD.

Mukwasi House,Plot, Lumumba Avenue.

PO Box 23063

Kampala-Uganda

 

Office Tel: +256 0414 599293

Office Fax:+256 0414 599293

Email: info@dash-s.com

URL: www.dash-s.com

 

Your contact person: John Bosco Ntaate

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Patient Care & Clinical Information
  • Imaging Systems

Distributor: Regional Philips office
Philips Healthcare
Best, The Netherlands

 

Telephone: +31 40 2787011
Fax: +31 40 2788014


Your contact person: Mr. Roelof Assies

Back to top

Western Sahara

Distributor: Regional Philips office

Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V

Best, the Netherlands

 

Telephone: +31 40 27 87079

Fax: +31 40 27 88014

 

Your contact: Mr. Stein Jan Elst

Back to top

Zambia

Distributor: Specialised Systems Ltd.
Mwembeshi Road (opp. Lumumba Road),
10101, 31878,
Lusaka
Zambia

 

Telephone: +260 1 288 511 / 288 349 / 288 191 095 788 511 / 095 788 349 Extn 300/350
Fax: +260 1 289 230
Email: emubanga@specialised.com.zm


Contact Person: R. Nand Kumar

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

Zimbabwe

Distributor: Destiny Electronics (Private) Ltd.

62 Mutare Road, Beverley,

Msasa, 994,

Harare

Zimbabwe

 

Telephone: +263 4 486 6060

Fax: +263 4 487 216

Email: btinago@destiny.co.zw

 

Contact Person: Brian Tinago

 

Please contact them for questions on any of the following product groups:

 

  • Cardio-Vascular X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring & Cardiac Care Equipment
  • Computed Tomography Imaging Equipment
  • Ultrasound Diagnostic Imaging Equipment
  • General X-Ray Imaging Equipment
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment
  • Clinical Informatics Systems
  • Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment

Back to top

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.