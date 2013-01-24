Discover high-quality future-proof solutions, with savings of an average of 25%, compared to a new Philips system
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Not available in all markets. Please contact your local Philips representatives for further details.
1. Based on the average weight re-use percentage per system for Philips circular CT, MRI, Image-guided therapy & Mobile C-arm systems in 2020 and Ultrasound systems in 2021.
2. Philips uses a combination of refurbishment and remanufacturing best practices to achieve circularity.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.