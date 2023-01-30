Flow Viewer 3D advanced visualization

Search terms

Flow Viewer defines vasculature with a 3D-like appearance and reduced flash artifact, using both the velocity and power of the Doppler signal to accurately represent vascular flow topography. It enables sharper delineation of vascular flow margins as compared to traditional color mode in 100% of cases [1].  Flow Viewer is available in all flow imaging modes: color Doppler, color power angiography (CPA), directional power color angiography (dCPA,) MicroFlow Imaging (MFI) and MicroFlow Imaging-HD (MFI-HD). You can select from four levels and apply Flow Viewer real-time or during post-processing.

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. These Philips ultrasound machines bring ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.

Abd Gen Liver Hep Veins FV Max

Ability to resolve adjacent vessels

Abd Gen Liver PV FV AS on

Color containment within the vessel lumen

Abd Gen Renal MFI FV Path

Enhanced visualization of complex hemodynamic patterns

Vasc Carotid Vertebral FV

Conspicuity of small vascular structures

    X5-1

    X6-1

    X7-2t

    XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear array transducer for vascular is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.

[1] When comparing release 10 to release 7. Based on a small number of samples (n≤20); not statistically powered.

