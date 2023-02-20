Paper-like experience for ultimate reading comfort

The Philips ePaper display protects your eyes and the environment. With E Ink technology, content displays like paper without emitting a harsh backlight. Work longer without eye fatigue or headaches caused by conventional flickering, backlit LCD monitors. The features of anti-glare, no flickering and no blue light help avoid eye strain. Ultra-low power consumption and paperless display are designed to meet suitability goals.