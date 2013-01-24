Home
Choose your best body groomer

Body groomer for body hair

BG2024/15

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
Unique skin protection system
checkmark
Slim handle with non-slip grip
checkmark
Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb
The series 3000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with an unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas on the go.
unique skin protection

Comfortable trim


Unique skin protection system

The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.
showerproof

Showerproof


Slim handle with non-slip grip

The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.
bi-directional trimming

Cut every hair


Bi-directional 3mm trimming comb

Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

What's in the box?

    Compare body groomer BG2024 with our other great body groomers

    Bodygroom series 3000

    Trimming

    Bodygroom series 3000

    BG2024/15
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • Unique skin protector
    • Dual-sided design with integrated trimmer

    Cutting system
    • Skin protection system
    • Skin contour system

    Ease of use
    • 100% showerproof
    • 100% showerproof
    • Battery indicator

    Battery
    • AA battery, up to 2 months use *Depending on hair type and frequency of use
    • 50mins use/1hr charge
    • NiMH

    Included accessories
    • 3mm trimming comb
    • Adjustable trimming comb
    • Charging stand
    • Cleaning brush

