Product type
    Steam generator iron
    Steam generator iron

    HI5914/30

    • Max 5 bar pump pressure
    • 1.1-l detachable water tank
    • 180 g steam boost
    QuickTouch Garment Steamer
    QuickTouch Garment Steamer

    GC515/27

    • 1500 W
    • Adjustable pole
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/26

    • 1600 W
    • 5 steam settings
    • Support accessory
    Garment Steamer
    Garment Steamer

    GC442/86

    • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min
    • 2-in-1 function
    • PureSteam technology
    • StyleMat
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/69

    • 1600 W, 32 g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6 L Detachable tank
    • Styleboard accessory
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/68

    • 1600 W, 32 g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6 L Detachable tank
    • Mat accessory
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC514/46

    • 1600 W, 32 g/min
    • 3 steam settings
    • 1.6 L Detachable tank
    Garment Steamer
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC523/60

    • 1600 W, 32 g/min
    • 5 steam settings
    • 1.6 L Detachable tank
    • Styleboard accessory
    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron
    PerfectCare Xpress Pressurised steam iron

    GC5057/27

    • Steam 65g/min; 200g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • Safe for all ironable garments
    PowerLife Plus Steam iron
    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

    GC2988/86

    • Steam 40g/min; 150g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 2400 Watts
    EasyCare Steam iron
    EasyCare Steam iron

    GC3593/27

    • Safety auto off
    • Anodilium soleplate
    • Metallic tip
    • 2400 Watts
    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron
    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    GC4929/86

    • Steam 50g/min; 220g steam boost
    • T-ionicGlide soleplate
    • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
    • Safe for all ironable garments
Recently viewed products

