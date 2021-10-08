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LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

162B9T/56

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.

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Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

  • B Line

  • 16 (15.6" / 39.6 cm diag.)

  • 1366x768 HD

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water & dust resistance

For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

08/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Touch screen monitor

It good screen, colours good, touch screen nice to use, two moans, 1 sound not very good, two the top should have been square not with a angled as you cannot put a web cam on springs off with crocodile clip. Had to make a wooden block to use it

Pros

Great touch screen

Cons

Poor sound.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  4. Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)

  5. Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in user manual for more details of operating systems support in touch function.

  6. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  7. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  8. The monitor may look different from feature images.