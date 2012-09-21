2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
15.6" (39.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Dodo
20/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great monitor for the money
This monitor gives the best value for the money. Provides full HD quality picture in 23" diagonal for less than 140 euros.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
moogle
17/05/2012
United Kingdom
Decent but suffers edge bleed
I can't really complain about this screen considering the price I paid for it; putting this aside to be critical however, I'd say it's 'okay', but certainly not brilliant. First impressions from watching 'Avatar' on blu-ray were good. The panel is very clear, the screen is a really nice size and there's no substantial motion jitter. Viewing angles are also good with negligible image deterioration over the viewing axis. With this out the way, this monitor would be excellent if it wasn't for the backlight bleed, something I hoped was a thing of the past. The panel itself suffers from bad bleed along the edges of the panel which is still visible with the brightness turned down. If you plan on watching a lot of dark movies; I'd give this screen a miss as the glowing edges can be a little distracting. Further, whilst the contrast seems pretty good with decent blacks and nice enough colours, there's an odd 'washed' appearance about the screen on the desktop and a slight blue-hint which colour temperature options don't seem to be able to rescue. On that note, the OSD controls are incredibly basic and a little frustrating to use with a confusing order of buttons. Outside these issues however, the V-line 23 is still a good screen. One thing I will say is that it can crank out VERY bright images. It's also typically slim like a LED screen; though this does mean it wobbles if you knock your desk.
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor