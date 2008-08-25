2 year warranty
Discontinued
190BW9CS/00
High resolution ergonomic widescreen for business
Better wide screen business display: 1680 x 1050 high resolution Philips Brilliance 190BW9 delivering the best-ever LCD picture quality, compact ergo base, built-in sound, Vista-ready, Eco-friendly design to get your job done.
48cm/19" wide
WSXGA+
USB port allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 port on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB port can provide
Philips Vista-ready monitors are empowered for vibrant, exciting display of this new, visually sophisticated and demanding Windows operating system, designed to enhance your entertainment experience, make you more productive and help you control your computing experience at home and in the office, making viewing, finding and organizing information for work or play quick, efficient and easy.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
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