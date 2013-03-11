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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LED monitor

190E3LSU/00

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel and SmartImage Lite makes it a great choice!

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Elegant display enhances your viewing experience

  • E Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great picture quality but touch panel is problematic

I replaced my old 17 inch philips crt monitor with this beauty. At first glance it is a beautiful monitor with great picture quality. I have not yet "broken in" this monitor so can't comment on the smart response or smart lite features. The control panel should have been back-lit. A major pain when room is dark!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

07/05/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philisp monitor

is a great monitor. natural colors , everything you want in picture quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

12/04/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Monitor

I bought this monitor to enhance my new pc which is high def. It certainly does just that the colours are amazing they jump right out at you and thats before i have even set the monitor up but i may not need to. this monitor turns itself off when i shut down the computer. i have an HD camera and the pictures disply perfectly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor

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