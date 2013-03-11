2 year warranty
Discontinued
190E3LSU/00
Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel and SmartImage Lite makes it a great choice!
E Line
19" (48.3 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
WarHammer063
11/03/2013
United Kingdom
Great picture quality but touch panel is problematic
I replaced my old 17 inch philips crt monitor with this beauty. At first glance it is a beautiful monitor with great picture quality. I have not yet "broken in" this monitor so can't comment on the smart response or smart lite features. The control panel should have been back-lit. A major pain when room is dark!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor
laur
07/05/2012
United Kingdom
philisp monitor
is a great monitor. natural colors , everything you want in picture quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor
UB40Fan
12/04/2012
United Kingdom
Great Monitor
I bought this monitor to enhance my new pc which is high def. It certainly does just that the colours are amazing they jump right out at you and thats before i have even set the monitor up but i may not need to. this monitor turns itself off when i shut down the computer. i have an HD camera and the pictures disply perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LSU LED monitor