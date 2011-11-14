SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.