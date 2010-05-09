2 year warranty
Discontinued
201EL1SB/00
LED display: Contrast has never been better!!
This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with Dual inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 201EL1 is a great choice for all your needs
51 cm (20") w E-line
1600 x 900 (HD+)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
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