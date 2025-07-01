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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD widescreen monitor
Discontinued
Support
202E1SB/00
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All (2)
Is the LCD screen resistant to scratches?
Why is my Display showing jagged characters, and not sharp text?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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