2 year warranty
203V5LHSB2/89
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Fsurfer
05/09/2018
United Kingdom
Using 2 connected to my Acer Laptop
Plug and play, using one connected through on-board HDMI and the second through a USB 3 to HDMI adaptor. Laptop running Win 8 recognises both - set at 1920 x 1080. No fussing around with settings Versatile, nice color with a viewing angle a tad more than spec 90º (H)/65º (V)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Tistvan
01/03/2018
United Kingdom
Image quality is the worst i have ever seen.
Image quality is as low as possible and it makes it an unusable device, black color doesn't exist on it, viewing angle is very bad as well. I do not recommend.
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite