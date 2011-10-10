2 year warranty
Discontinued
Professional eco-friendly ergonomic display
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 220P2 display with ZeroWatt switch, 0.1watt Soft off mode, Smart Ergo Base, Stereo Audio and a 4-port USB Hub boosts your productivity
22" (55.9 cm) P-line
WSXGA+
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RichLS
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Quality
This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor