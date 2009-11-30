ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD widescreen monitor

220V1SB/00

Widescreen display offers good value

With features like DVI and VGA inputs, SmartContrast and Energy efficiency, the 220V1 offers good value.

See all benefits

Widescreen display offers good value

  • 56 cm (22") w V-line

  • Format 16:10

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Screen tilts to your ideal, individualized viewing angle

Adjustable tilt is backward and forward movement of a screen on its base to achieve custom positioning for an ideal viewing angle and more comfort for people who spend long hours working on the computer.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.