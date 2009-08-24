2 year warranty
Discontinued
221T1SB/00
Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
55 cm (21.5") w T-line
1920x1080 Full HD
'-
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors
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