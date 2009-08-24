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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Front-top-left product photograph
  • Remote control photograph
  • Connector side drawing
  • Primary image

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

221T1SB/00

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

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Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 55 cm (21.5") w T-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

Remote control for TV functions

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Built-in TV tuner for viewing TV programs on your PC monitor

A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.

SmartContrast 50000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors

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