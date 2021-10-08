2 year warranty
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy, water and dust resistant touch screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts up productivity.
B Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10 point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilize the new capabilities of touch based applications, and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers, or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less than perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets international the IP rating for water and dust resistance, it will hold up to water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
KoshNaranek
08/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Touch screen monitor
It good screen, colours good, touch screen nice to use, two moans, 1 sound not very good, two the top should have been square not with a angled as you cannot put a web cam on springs off with crocodile clip. Had to make a wooden block to use it
Pros
Great touch screen
Cons
Poor sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in user manual for more details of operating systems support in touch function.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.