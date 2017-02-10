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LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

223V5LSB/69

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

One niggling design fault

A great monitor for standard office use. I'm very happy with the colors and clarity. Speed is no problem as I am not a gamer. An annoying fault is that the on/off indicator light is built into the on/off switch which is placed below the screen and is not visible from a normal sitting position. This is the only blemish I have experienced after months of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 233V5LSB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 233V5LSB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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