2 year warranty
223V5LSB/69
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Programmer
10/02/2017
United Kingdom
One niggling design fault
A great monitor for standard office use. I'm very happy with the colors and clarity. Speed is no problem as I am not a gamer. An annoying fault is that the on/off indicator light is built into the on/off switch which is placed below the screen and is not visible from a normal sitting position. This is the only blemish I have experienced after months of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 233V5LSB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 233V5LSB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite