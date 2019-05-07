2 year warranty
223V7QDSB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Dude1663
07/05/2019
United Kingdom
Phillips 27" Monitor
So far so good. Very impressed with the quality of the picture and the vibrant colors. Good price as well. Early days yet over performance and reliability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
digi-info
28/12/2019
United Kingdom
Lightfull panel
May bee too bright, not easy to set blend to eyes but after hard setting job, better. Need not so much brightness on desk. May be va-panel is more eye-friendly than ips-panel via color-temperature. Anyway, good panel, stable and colourful picture. Energy consumption of these 2 panel 24 and 27" is less than 23,6" tn-panel 2010 (is now abandoned under this v243). It used 51W, these uses 42W .. That is great too. May be my eyes get used with these new bright panels after old one. I chosed Philips because warrant time and quality is known and Philips is good in display technology, my philips panel-TV still working after 10,5 year without repairs **pfl5604**.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-11-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-11-28
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse