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Full HD LCD monitor

223V7QHAB/89

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.

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Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge

  • V Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

30/09/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent IPS dispaly

Excellent contrast, superb colour balance out of the box, but easily adjustable if required. Good range of adjustment including colour temp and gamma settings. Excellent field of view too. All in all a brilliant monitor especially considering the rice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAB Full HD LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V7QHAB Full HD LCD monitor

22/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good but not excellent!

I've had this monitor for few days now, and overall it's fine. As soon as I opened the box I didn't have a great feeling with the item. We chose it as it looked amazingly from the pictures, but the plastic actually does not seem that solid/nice. But it's very slim compared to other monitors which is still nice. The stand is the things that looks more ugly, not very stable (if the table moves the monitor is really shaky) and is not very adjustable (you can change a bit the inclination of few degrees but not put the monitor higher or lower). The thing that I like the most is how the image feels. It seems like reading from a book rather than from a monitor with a source of light. It really does not make my eyes tired. I guess it won't be great for things like gaming but very good for people who work with it and read a lot from the monitor. A weird thing on colours like blue I can actually see individual pixels. It doesn't bother me but I haven't noticed this on monitors in a very long while. A thing that disappointed me a bit is the quality of the speakers. I thought that 2x2W high quality speakers would sound better. But it definitely sounds much worse than my laptop (high quality) speakers. It just feels like coming from one of these very very cheap speakers that are loud enough but there's just not enough depth/quality in the sound. Finally it said that was coming with an HDMI cable, but instead it came with an old SVGA cable. Little bit annoyed by that and I had to use a spare HDMI that I had.

Pros

Quite slim, Easy to read text

Cons

Very shaky stand

This review was made for 223V7QHAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-05-22

This review was made for 223V7QHAB Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2020-05-22

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse