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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch

224E2SB/00

Elegant HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

This elegant, 224E2 HDMI Full HD Multimedia display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to immerse you in the Gaming and Movie world

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Elegant HDMI display for Full HD entertainment

  • 54.6cm/21.5" E-line

  • Full HD

Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

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